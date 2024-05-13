GlobalNet unveils PoP in Warsaw

The internet service provider (ISP) launched a new PoP in Poland’s capital, which is based at the Equinix WA1 data centre.

The strategic expansion marks GlobalNet’s first foray into Poland and its third launch in Central Europe following the recent PoP launch in Berlin.

“GlobalNet sees great potential in developing its network in Central Europe. This is an important step for us as we intend to expand our network throughout Poland and other countries in the region,” said Alex Surkoff, business development director at GlobalNet.

“We see a noticeable interest in our services among current and potential DATAIX members, which is why we decided to deploy our 69th Point of Presence in the Warsaw data centre.

“The new connection in Poland's capital will enable GlobalNet to interconnect the Northern, Western, Central, and Eastern European regions through a single DWDM system.”

The new site will serve as a “critical hub, offering robust connectivity” options of IP-Transit and DATAIX services via 1G, 10G, 40G and 100G ports, the company said in a release.

The Berlin-Warsaw route will bring new transport options to the region due to GlobalNet’s European backbone spanning through Stockholm, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Berlin and Warsaw.

“The new PoP not only strengthens our network but also enhances our ability to deliver high-speed Internet access and connectivity with full channel redundancy across Europe,” added Surkoff.