Intelsat IS-33e satellite breaks apart after anomaly, causing outages

The IS-33e experienced an anomaly late last week (October 19) which resulted in power and service loss. The incident led to a complete loss of the satellite, with it breaking apart.

The US Space Command has identified 20 pieces associated with the satellite that are now heading toward Earth, though the agency suggested the debris poses no immediate threats.

Subscribe today for free

Intelsat said it has launched a Failure Review Board to determine what went wrong, working with the satellite’s manufacturer, Boeing, and government agencies to “analyse data and observations.”

The satellite was launched in August 2016, coming online the following January. Replacing the Intelsat 904, it was designed to last for more than 15 years

The IS-33e didn’t exactly have an easy life. Just a month after it was launched, it took longer to rise into orbit due to a malfunction with its primary thruster. The following August, the satellite suffered another propulsion issue which affected its manoeuvring, ultimately reducing its orbit lifespan.

The ultimate fate of the IS-33e is unknown. Following the satellite’s demise, Intelsat has migrated and restored services fir customers across its fleet and third-party satellites.

RELATED STORIES

Vodafone and Intelsat boost global connectivity with satellite tech

Intelsat to offer multi-orbit solutions across business units by 2025

Sky's the limit: How hybrid satellite solutions are reshaping connectivity