HSC gets $325M in CHIPS Act funds for Michigan polysilicon chip plant

The funding, made available under the CHIPS and Science Act, will enable HSC to expand the production of its polysilicon-based microprocessors and AI chips.

“Our customers want high quality and sustainably made polysilicon,” said AB Ghosh, chair and CEO of HSC. Bolstered by the CHIPS Act, we are planning for a once-in-a-generation investment in advanced technologies to continue serving as a top polysilicon supplier to the leading-edge semiconductor market.”

HSC is the only US-based manufacturer of polysilicon, a foundational material that consists of multiple small silicon crystals. It’s a highly pure type of silicon that undergoes constant refinement, providing it with enhanced electrical properties for use in chips compared to traditional silicon.

While HSC is the main US-based polysilicon chip manufacturer, in recent years production has largely shifted eastwards towards China.

As part of the CHIPS Act’s efforts to incentivise semiconductor manufacturers to bring production to the US, HSC will have access to up to $325 million in direct funding.

The company plans to add a new manufacturing facility to its Michigan site, which would also create around 180 manufacturing jobs and over 1,000 construction jobs.

The proposed funding also includes $5 million to support the development of the HSC’s production and construction workforce. Having already partnered with Delta College and Saginaw Career Complex to create semiconductor training and employment opportunities for local people, the funding would help expand upskilling efforts.

“Polysilicon is the bedrock of semiconductors, and it’s important we have a reliable source of this material to manufacture the chips that help support our economic and national security,” said Gina Raimondo, the US Secretary of Commerce.

“Because of the Biden-Harris Administration’s CHIPS and Science Act, we are proposing to invest up and down the semiconductor supply chain and support domestic materials suppliers, like HSC, that are helping drive America’s semiconductor manufacturing resurgence and technological leadership – and creating quality jobs all over the country in the process.”

HSC joins the ever-growing list of semiconductor manufacturers taking advantage of the funding available under the CHIPS Act.

In the past month, Infinera and Wolfspeed struck funding agreements to expand their US production efforts to join the likes of Intel , TSMC , and SK Hynix in taking advantage of CHIPS Act funds.

