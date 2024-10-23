Top execs from Vodafone, BT, Deutsche Telekom & others join GSMA board

Meanwhile, the board also re-elected José María Álvarez-Pallete López as chair and managing director of Bharti Airtel, Gopal Vittal as deputy chair.

As chair, López will oversee the strategic direction of the company, which represents mobile operators and companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, globally.

The full board, consisting of 26 members includes execs from Vodafone, BT, China Mobile, e&, Deutsche Telekom and Orange.

López said: "I am honoured and excited to be re-appointed as chair. I look forward to another term of working together with our talented team to achieve our goals and continue to make a lasting impact.

“Together, we will continue to stay at the forefront of trends and make a positive impact in our industry.”

GSMA director general Mats Granryd, added: “The industry is going through rapid change, driven by advances in technology, digital transformation, and the rise of AI.

“It is a very exciting time to be part of this transformation, and I am confident that with the leadership of the chair and our board, the GSMA is well-positioned to successfully continue to advocate for our members and achieve our goals”.

The GSMA Board for the 2025-2026 term includes:

America Movil, Carlos M. Jarque, executive director of corporate, government and international relations

AT&T, F. Thaddeus Arroyo, chief strategy and development officer

Bharti Airtel, Gopal Vittal, managing director and CEO

BT, Allison Kirkby, Group CEO

China Mobile, Gao Tongqing, executive vice president

China Telecom, Li Jun, executive vice president

Deutsche Telekom, Dominique Leroy, board member for Europe

e&, Hatem Dowidar, group CEO

Ethio Telecom, Frehiwot Tamru, CEO

Globe, Ernest Lawrence Cu, President and CEO

GSMA, Mats Granryd, director general

KDDI, Makoto Takahashi, Group CEO

KT, Young Shub Kim, Group CEO

Liberty Global, Mike Fries, CEO

MTN, Ralph Mupita, group president and CEO

Orange, Bruno Zerbib, chief technology and innovation officer

Reliance Jio, Mathew Oommen, president and member of the board

Telecom Argentina, Roberto Nobile, CEO

Telefonica, Jose Maria Álvarez-Pallete, chairman & CEO

Telenor, Benedicte Fasmer, president and group CEO

TIM, Pietro Labriola, group CEO and general manager

Turkcell, Ali Taha Koc, CEO

Veon, Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO & board member of VEON Group

Verizon, Joe Russo, EVP & president of global networks and technology

Vodafone, Margherita Della Valle, group CEO

