Top execs from Vodafone, BT, Deutsche Telekom & others join GSMA board
Jasdip Sensi
October 23, 2024 10:41 AM
The GSMA has elected new members to the board of directors for a two-year term, effective from 1 January 2025.

Meanwhile, the board also re-elected José María Álvarez-Pallete López as chair and managing director of Bharti Airtel, Gopal Vittal as deputy chair.

As chair, López will oversee the strategic direction of the company, which represents mobile operators and companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, globally.

The full board, consisting of 26 members includes execs from Vodafone, BT, China Mobile, e&, Deutsche Telekom and Orange.

López said: "I am honoured and excited to be re-appointed as chair. I look forward to another term of working together with our talented team to achieve our goals and continue to make a lasting impact.

“Together, we will continue to stay at the forefront of trends and make a positive impact in our industry.”

GSMA director general Mats Granryd, added: “The industry is going through rapid change, driven by advances in technology, digital transformation, and the rise of AI.

“It is a very exciting time to be part of this transformation, and I am confident that with the leadership of the chair and our board, the GSMA is well-positioned to successfully continue to advocate for our members and achieve our goals”.

The GSMA Board for the 2025-2026 term includes:

  • America Movil, Carlos M. Jarque, executive director of corporate, government and international relations

  • AT&T, F. Thaddeus Arroyo, chief strategy and development officer

  • Bharti Airtel, Gopal Vittal, managing director and CEO

  • BT, Allison Kirkby, Group CEO

  • China Mobile, Gao Tongqing, executive vice president

  • China Telecom, Li Jun, executive vice president

  • Deutsche Telekom, Dominique Leroy, board member for Europe

  • e&, Hatem Dowidar, group CEO

  • Ethio Telecom, Frehiwot Tamru, CEO

  • Globe, Ernest Lawrence Cu, President and CEO

  • GSMA, Mats Granryd, director general

  • KDDI, Makoto Takahashi, Group CEO

  • KT, Young Shub Kim, Group CEO

  • Liberty Global, Mike Fries, CEO

  • MTN, Ralph Mupita, group president and CEO

  • Orange, Bruno Zerbib, chief technology and innovation officer

  • Reliance Jio, Mathew Oommen, president and member of the board

  • Telecom Argentina, Roberto Nobile, CEO

  • Telefonica, Jose Maria Álvarez-Pallete, chairman & CEO

  • Telenor, Benedicte Fasmer, president and group CEO

  • TIM, Pietro Labriola, group CEO and general manager

  • Turkcell, Ali Taha Koc, CEO

  • Veon, Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO & board member of VEON Group

  • Verizon, Joe Russo, EVP & president of global networks and technology

  • Vodafone, Margherita Della Valle, group CEO


