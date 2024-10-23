Top execs from Vodafone, BT, Deutsche Telekom & others join GSMA board
The GSMA has elected new members to the board of directors for a two-year term, effective from 1 January 2025.
Meanwhile, the board also re-elected José María Álvarez-Pallete López as chair and managing director of Bharti Airtel, Gopal Vittal as deputy chair.
As chair, López will oversee the strategic direction of the company, which represents mobile operators and companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, globally.
The full board, consisting of 26 members includes execs from Vodafone, BT, China Mobile, e&, Deutsche Telekom and Orange.
López said: "I am honoured and excited to be re-appointed as chair. I look forward to another term of working together with our talented team to achieve our goals and continue to make a lasting impact.
“Together, we will continue to stay at the forefront of trends and make a positive impact in our industry.”
GSMA director general Mats Granryd, added: “The industry is going through rapid change, driven by advances in technology, digital transformation, and the rise of AI.
“It is a very exciting time to be part of this transformation, and I am confident that with the leadership of the chair and our board, the GSMA is well-positioned to successfully continue to advocate for our members and achieve our goals”.
The GSMA Board for the 2025-2026 term includes:
America Movil, Carlos M. Jarque, executive director of corporate, government and international relations
AT&T, F. Thaddeus Arroyo, chief strategy and development officer
Bharti Airtel, Gopal Vittal, managing director and CEO
BT, Allison Kirkby, Group CEO
China Mobile, Gao Tongqing, executive vice president
China Telecom, Li Jun, executive vice president
Deutsche Telekom, Dominique Leroy, board member for Europe
e&, Hatem Dowidar, group CEO
Ethio Telecom, Frehiwot Tamru, CEO
Globe, Ernest Lawrence Cu, President and CEO
GSMA, Mats Granryd, director general
KDDI, Makoto Takahashi, Group CEO
KT, Young Shub Kim, Group CEO
Liberty Global, Mike Fries, CEO
MTN, Ralph Mupita, group president and CEO
Orange, Bruno Zerbib, chief technology and innovation officer
Reliance Jio, Mathew Oommen, president and member of the board
Telecom Argentina, Roberto Nobile, CEO
Telefonica, Jose Maria Álvarez-Pallete, chairman & CEO
Telenor, Benedicte Fasmer, president and group CEO
TIM, Pietro Labriola, group CEO and general manager
Turkcell, Ali Taha Koc, CEO
Veon, Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO & board member of VEON Group
Verizon, Joe Russo, EVP & president of global networks and technology
Vodafone, Margherita Della Valle, group CEO
