AWS pledges £8bn investment in UK digital infrastructure

According to the technology giant, these funds will be used to develop, operate and maintain data centres in the UK.

This move is part of AWS's long-term strategy to drive growth and productivity across the nation, with the investment supporting an average of over 14,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs annually at local UK businesses.

AWS added that these roles will be within the data centre supply chain, ranging from construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and other sectors of the broader local economy.

AWS vice president and managing director for EMEA, Tanuja Randery, said: “The next few years could be among the most pivotal for the UK’s digital and economic future, as organisations of all sizes across the country increasingly embrace technologies like cloud computing and AI to help them accelerate innovation, increase productivity, and compete on the global stage.

“We’re proud to announce our plans to invest £8 billion in digital and AI infrastructure over the next five years to help meet the growing needs of our customers and partners and support the transformation of the UK's digital economy.”

AWS's total planned investment in the UK from 2020 to 2028 now exceeds £11 billion, after investing £3 billion in the UK between 2020 and 2023, while supporting an average of more than 6,000 FTE jobs at local firms.

