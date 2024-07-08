Nokia and MEO sign 5G RAN contract

The collaboration aims to improve performance and reliability while enabling the development of advanced 5G solutions for customers.

Nokia will supply equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, powered by the ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, including Massive MIMO, baseband and remote radio head solutions for indoor and outdoor use.

MEO will use Nokia’s MantaRay SON, the self-organising network solution for optimisation and network assurance.

Tommi Uitto, President of mobile networks at Nokia said: "MEO is a leading telecommunications operator in Portugal, known for delivering innovative solutions to its customers. We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with this important and long-standing customer through this significant agreement.

“Together, we aim to unlock the potential of 5G to support the digital transformation of industries and redefine customer experiences."

MEO will also leverage Nokia's Global Delivery Centre in Portugal for complete project delivery and support services.

This collaboration will tap into a highly skilled talent pool, cutting-edge tools, and operational capabilities. Additionally, MEO will benefit from Nokia's 5G research and development centre in Portugal, fostering innovation for 5G and future technologies.

"As a market leader, we are committed to continuously improving our network and always providing the best experience for our customers,” said José Pedro Nascimento, CTO at MEO.

“Our partnership with Nokia has already resulted in impressive projects, and we are excited to continue working together to fully realise the potential of 5G technology. This modernisation will enable us to bring in exciting possibilities and generate new value for both individuals and businesses.”