Nokia and MEO sign 5G RAN contract
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Nokia and MEO sign 5G RAN contract

Saf Malik
July 08, 2024 12:25 PM
Nokia new 2

Nokia has signed a multi-year contract to modernise MEO’s existing radio access network (RAN) infrastructure and enhance its 5G capabilities.

The collaboration aims to improve performance and reliability while enabling the development of advanced 5G solutions for customers.

Nokia will supply equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, powered by the ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, including Massive MIMO, baseband and remote radio head solutions for indoor and outdoor use.

MEO will use Nokia’s MantaRay SON, the self-organising network solution for optimisation and network assurance.

Tommi Uitto, President of mobile networks at Nokia said: "MEO is a leading telecommunications operator in Portugal, known for delivering innovative solutions to its customers. We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with this important and long-standing customer through this significant agreement.

“Together, we aim to unlock the potential of 5G to support the digital transformation of industries and redefine customer experiences."

MEO will also leverage Nokia's Global Delivery Centre in Portugal for complete project delivery and support services.

This collaboration will tap into a highly skilled talent pool, cutting-edge tools, and operational capabilities. Additionally, MEO will benefit from Nokia's 5G research and development centre in Portugal, fostering innovation for 5G and future technologies.

"As a market leader, we are committed to continuously improving our network and always providing the best experience for our customers,” said José Pedro Nascimento, CTO at MEO.

“Our partnership with Nokia has already resulted in impressive projects, and we are excited to continue working together to fully realise the potential of 5G technology. This modernisation will enable us to bring in exciting possibilities and generate new value for both individuals and businesses.”

Topics

NewsInfrastructure and Networks5G
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe