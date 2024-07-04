e&, ADNOC to develop huge 5G private network

The network is set to deliver high-bandwidth connectivity across ADNOC’s onshore and offshore operations.

This will also enable the energy firm to further integrate its advanced AI solutions at its most remote facilities as it looks to reduce costs through automation.

Work on the network is set to be completed next year and will generate around US$1.5 billion in value during the first five years of operation.

“This landmark project with e& is a milestone step in ADNOC’s journey to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company," said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE minister of industry and advanced technology and ADNOC MD and CEO.

The completed 5G network will be able to relay information from sensors embedded in more than 12,000 wells and pipelines to autonomous control rooms.

This will help make real-time recommendations to increase the lifespan of assets and ensure field safety, a release revealing the announcement said.

A statement from ADNOC added: “The network will also allow for the digitalisation of wellheads and provide end-to-end visibility over operations, thereby driving productivity across the company’s entire value chain.”

“ADNOC is engaged in a multi-year project to accelerate the deployment of AI solutions across its business. It has a stated target to be “the world’s most AI-enabled energy company”.