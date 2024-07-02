Exa signs SOCAR Fiber deal for Red Sea route diversity

The deal was signed today at the Capacity Eurasia event in Bodrum, Türkiye.

The new 1,850km route will span between Türkiye, Greece and Georgia and contemplates further construction towards the Iraq border to provide connectivity into the Gulf region.

Steve Roberts, SVP of network investments at EXA said: “Terrestrial routes in the region have been an important area of development across the industry for several years, but these have now become a priority.

“The vulnerability in the Red Sea region has shown that the industry needs more investment in diversity. We are committed to investing in route diversity and ensuring our customers can access Europe and North America with as many secure paths as possible, and this partnership with SOCAR provides an ultra-reliable and highly scalable alternative to the Red Sea into Turkey and the rest of Europe."

The partnership, Exa says, highlights Türkiye’s role in the digital ecosystem and the importance of diverse digital corridors between Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The SOCAR Fiber cables are buried adjacent to the TANAP gas pipeline, providing high levels of reliability and integrating seamlessly with Exa’s Trans Adriatic Express network, which uses the TAP gas pipeline to Italy.