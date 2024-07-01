Optus to use Ericsson’s 5G interference sensing software

The technology from Swedish equipment vendor Ericsson is designed to improve network performance and deliver a better data experience for customers by dynamically sensing and mitigating inter-cell interference in real-time.

An average increase in user throughput of 22% was achieved during pilot testing, across multiple users and cells in a commercial network deployment, with the interference sensing functionality enabled.

Interference sensing technology is a software feature within Ericsson’s massive MIMO 5G Advanced portfolio and uses a unique algorithm developed by Ericsson to detect and reduce cell interference.

Reducing inter-cell interference, results in an increase in user throughput and network capacity, leading to the 22% figure achieved in the pilot.

Sibel Tombaz, head of product line cloud & purpose-built 5G RAN at Ericsson Networks claimed that interference sensing provides up to 40% capacity gain on existing Massive MIMO hardware with only a software upgrade.

As 5G traffic load continues to increase inter-cell interference is expected to increase as well, which means reducing the impact of interference is essential to unlocking the full potential of 5G networks.

Doing so ensures the level of service mobile customers expect from 5G, including seamless connectivity, rapid download speeds and an exceptional mobile experience for users.

In addition to a better data experience and increased throughput, Kent Wu, Optus’ vice president of access network strategy, planning and quality said the technology “will allow for the implementation of new and improved use cases for video streaming, enterprise and consumer mobile cloud gaming services, stadium 5G service applications and AR/VR”.