AirTrunk plans huge expansion of Melbourne campus

In a LinkedIn post Khuda said the "huge" expansion will deliver over 100MW of new IT load.

It includes the remaining 3 phases of a 6 phase plan that AirTrunk has outlined for MEL1.

“At 185MW total campus capacity, MEL1 is one of the largest and most connected data centres in Australia supporting all major availability zones offering public cloud and artificial intelligence services,” Khuda said.

MEL1 was first announced in 2017, and was initially planned to offer 50MW of total IT load.

In 2019, Airtrunk acquired more land adjacent to the site in able to expand it to over 130MW.

An additional expansion of the site was completed in May 2023, with 20MW of additional IT load added in 33 weeks.

Commenting on Khuda’s post, AirTrunk’s chief development officer Paul Slaven said that phase 3 of the MEL1 expansion was on track to be delivered in less than 7 months.

“Exciting times for AirTrunk and our industry with the AI rollout just getting started in Melbourne,” he added.

In addition to its Melbourne campus, AirTrunk operates three other Australian data centres, all located in Sydney.

It also owns and runs facilities in Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.