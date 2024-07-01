Capacity launches the 20 Rising Stars power list

This new index is now open for submissions.

In response to the growing conversation across the industry about attracting, retaining and training young talent, we want to know who the brightest newcomers of the industry are, how they are innovating and driving change in the space and why they are ones to watch for the future.

As with previous listings, this index will evaluate a nominees' qualities, standing, and their achievements over the past 12 months.

We encourage as many of you to get involved as possible, whether you are telcos/operators/carriers, software companies, security firms, service providers, infrastructure builders, telecoms analysts, consultants or tech entrepreneurs.

Please note the submission rules:

1. Nominees must be aged 35 or under as of 31st December 2023, and working in a junior or entry-level role, relevant to our industry.

2. Entries are selected by the Capacity Editorial team based on the merit of each submission, not on the number of nominations, therefore please only submit one entry per person.

2. Please do not copy and paste entries. The team sees all submissions and will know if the same form has been submitted by multiple people and it will affect your chances of being selected.

3. Try not to be repetitive, if it will not add to your submission in any way please don't include it.

4. Substantiate your claims. Show us how amazing your nominee is - give us specific and noteworthy real-life examples!

5. Please write in full sentences with clear, concise English.

6. Entries sent after the close of the deadline, or those submitted by email, will not be accepted.

Selected by the Capacity editorial team, the final list will be announced in the August - October issue of Capacity Magazine.

The deadline for nominations is Friday 23rd August 2024, 5pm British Summer Time (BST). Due to production deadlines, no extensions will be given!