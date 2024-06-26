Nokia, Claro deploy Colombia’s largest 5G network

The project, which was completed four months after Colombian authorities issued 5G licenses, will provide radio, core and transport technology, leading to enhanced connectivity across the country.

Nokia says the deal will lay the foundations for future innovation across industries such as transport, mining, energy and oil and gas amongst others.

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia said: “We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Claro Colombia into the 5G era.

“The close collaboration of both companies was key to completing this project in record time. Together, we have built the foundations for spearheading the digital transformation in Colombia, which will benefit the society, its citizens and its businesses.

“Our industry-leading AirScale portfolio will underpin this change with premium-grade capacity, performance and coverage. I look forward to continuing this partnership in the years to come.”

The contract will see Nokia supplying equipment from its AirScale portfolio for both indoor and outdoor scenarios.

This includes base stations, high-capacity Massive MIMO antennas and remote radio head (RRH) solutions. Nokia has also signed a further deal to deploy an additional 400 5G sites.

The deal provides 5G coverage in six of Colombia’s largest cities, with plans to further expand into 14 additional cities in 2024.

Nokia is providing a variety of software solutions including its fully automated 5G Core that enables the delivery of advanced services and new revenue streams such as FWA.

“We are delighted to have our 5G network up and running in record time. 5G connectivity is a game changer and its incredible speeds, security and capacity provide the platform to deliver next-level services to our customers as well as a range of industries,” added Rodrigo de Gusmao, CEO at Claro Colombia.

“We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Nokia who will help us lead this 5G revolution.”