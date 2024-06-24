Obituary: Jørgen Rostrup

Rostrup sadly died after a sudden and unexpected illness on Saturday afternoon.

“Jørgen has been an essential member of our executive team in Telenor for many years, a good colleague and a dear friend for me personally. It is hard for me to understand that he has passed away. Today, my heart goes out to the family and friends. I share their grief" said Sigve Brekke, president and group CEO of Telenor Group.

In a LinkedIn post, Telenor Asia said the group has lost a valued leader, good colleague and dear friend.

The post quotes Rostrup’s favourite phrase, “Stay safe, stay energised!" and says his passion and focus on people’s well-being and safety is one of many things he will be remembered fondly by.

Rostrup had a profound impact not only on his colleagues at Telenor Asia, who say they will cherish the memories they have of him and time spent together across Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, but also on Telenor’s group operations.

His vision and energy were instrumental in reshaping Telenor in Asia, handling a complex crisis in Myanmar and leading Telenor’s mergers in Malaysia and Thailand to completion.

Rostrup transitioned from his role as head of Telenor Asia to head of Telenor Nordics in October last year.

As of today, Jon Omund Revhaug has been appointed acting EVP and head of Telenor Nordics.

Revhaug is currently COO of Telenor Nordics, responsible for technology, IT and shared services across the Nordic region.

He has extensive experience from several areas across Telenor since year 2000, including holding the position as CEO in Telenor Myanmar, with 23 million customers, and CEO in Telenor Procurement Company (TPC).