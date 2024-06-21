ZTE, Beeline unveil Giga City project in Kazakhstan

Beeline, a subsidiary of Veon Group has completed the modernisation of its network in the Akmola and Turkestan regions, with the help of ZTE. This covers 25% of the population of Kazakhstan, the company said in a release.

Mr. Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group said: "I truly believe that with our strategy of digital operators, we will not only delight our customers with our telecom services like in the GIGA City project, but we will also provide them financial services, entertainment, education, health care and we will not stop there.

“We would like to thank ZTE for the successful partnership with Beeline Kazakhstan in this radio network modernization project. The high-quality results will help achieve the digitalisation goals we have for Kazakhstan."

The project involved more than 1,800 base stations, with FDD Massive MIMO technology introduced in several major cities.

The implementation of this solution resulted in substantial 4G throughput for subscribers, enhancing the quality of services.

The project, which utilised ZTE equipment, was also completed ahead of schedule.

"Kazakhstan is an important market for ZTE Corporation," said Mr. Xu Ziyang, CEO of ZTE Corporation.

"The Giga City project, implemented in collaboration with Beeline in the Akmola and Turkestan regions, demonstrated our capability to effectively solve complex technical problems on a live network. We organised a comprehensive modernization of the radio network infrastructure, including preparation for its future evolution.

“This will enable the operator to significantly reduce operating costs due to more energy-efficient equipment and the capability for remote site management.

“We are committed to accelerating the digitalisation of Kazakh society, bringing more digital services to all Kazakh people, and accelerating the country's digital economic growth in partnership with Beeline."