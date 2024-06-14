Telenor sets up Nordic-focused cybersecurity company
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Telenor sets up Nordic-focused cybersecurity company

Saf Malik
June 14, 2024 12:43 PM
Cyber Security lock_54b1c2.jpg

Norway-based Telenor is establishing a new cybersecurity company focused on the Nordic region.

Telenor Cyberdefence will be led by Thomas Kronen, who has a “long track record in the security and IT industry”.

The newly formed company is comprised of 15 full or partially-owned companies with a combined value of NOK 10-12 billion.

"Telenor has decided to build on its experience and expertise as one of Norway's strongest security players and is establishing a new cybersecurity company with Nordic ambitions," Telenor CEO and President Sigve Brekke said.

The new company will offer businesses a security operations centre (SOC) for 24/7 monitoring, prevention, detection and response to cyber threats and incidents.

The company says it will provide specialist expertise through consultancy services and testing of IT systems and infrastructure.

“The Norwegian SOC market is worth around NOK 3 billion annually, according to our own analysis. Telenor Cyberdefence has ambitions to expand its operations across all Nordic markets, presenting a significant opportunity for rapid growth and establishing a strong market position,” says Kronen.

Topics

NewsCyber Security
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe