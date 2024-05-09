How can a potato help your network?

We’re not a name many immediately recognise; that’s because we sit quietly behind the scenes enabling some of the bigger names in telecommunications with their carrier services needs. It’s easy to forget about this plumbing in the pursuit of the latest feature-rich customer application; but the latest enhancements to our core network will enable rapid next-generation feature development and deployment for any software provider or network with a voice proposition.

Imagine if every number on your network globally had superpowers, that could be simply stacked or disabled by individual subscribers. Call recording for all your mobile users perhaps? Sentiment analysis for your call-center customers? Call summarization, sentiment analysis and keyword alerting across your customer’s entire Teams estate? Oh, and with all resulting assets pushed to your own secure storage, or directly to your customers. Sounds amazing right?

But wait - the integration!

Assuming every service is already built you need to shoe-horn it into your network, maybe as a third party service, maybe as a magic box. Then there’s the OSS/BSS work, and routing potentially on a per subscriber basis. Rinse and repeat for every service you wish to add. We think of this mess as a string of sausages, with links of spaghetti into other sausages - perhaps because I was hungry when first describing it. More services equals more sausages linked with more spaghetti and ultimately more mess! Each new feature means figuring out how to shoehorn more bypasses into existing bypasses, increasing complexity and risk. It probably isn’t the kind of project you’re going to want to champion, and even if you did, it doesn't have the makings of something scalable and maintainable.

What if there was another way; a way to deliver all this functionality and more down the line with a single integration? There is, and we call it the Simwood Potato. Integrate once with a single API and a single high-availability SIP hairpin (or multiple regionally) and that’s it. Turn features on or off via our API and we’ll apply them to appropriate subscribers, at scale, globally.

Simwood is a domestic carrier in the UK and the USA where we’re a CLEC in 21 States. We’ve spent 28 years building our own physical network in the UK and our wholly owned application stack which can be deployed globally. We refer to it as a potato because it works actively like a cohesive core - customers can hit the network anywhere and be authenticated. We offer clean numbering in the UK and USA, as well as termination - A-Z but strongest where we have a footprint - and in the UK we host numbering for dozens of other operators, all real-time controlled through our mature API.

Around this lovely potato we have wraps of service (we call them tin-foil) ranging from call-recording through to some really exciting AI capabilities currently working in our lab and on the 2024 roadmap. Into the potato we have skewers representing the various transports - SIP, Teams, Zoom etc. - with every skewer of course going through all services, i.e. every call having the potential to consume every service in any combination.

This quarter we are adding a new skewer - BYOC. This means other operators, or customers of other operators, can consume the Simwood services without necessarily having to port numbers to Simwood, or have us host ranges. Instead, forward a given call to a designated endpoint, we’ll do what you tell us to, and we’ll send the call and resulting assets on where you’ve told us to.

We’d love to talk more to you about how the Simwood Potato can help your network, or how we can assist with your UK and USA needs at ITW. Please book a meeting with our team by clicking here.