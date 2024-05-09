VMO2 enhances private 5G solutions with Accenture

VMO2's private 5G network capabilities for UK businesses will receive a boost from Accenture's expertise in helping businesses with 5G capabilities.

This encompasses a wide range of applications across various industry segments, such as employing computer vision AI for product quality control monitoring and ensuring factory floor compliance, as well as implementing queue management systems to enhance customer experiences.

Jo Bertram, managing director of business and wholesale at VMO2 said: “Building on Virgin Media O2’s established expertise in deploying mobile private networks, this new partnership with Accenture leverages their industry-specific knowledge and proven digital platform and solutions to help broaden our offering to businesses.

“From facilitating safe communication on construction sites to powering critical devices in hospitals, businesses across a range of sectors will have access to a one-stop shop of innovative, adaptive and secure mobile private network solutions.”

The solutions are built on Accenture’s Edge Orchestration Platform and will incorporate edge computing, data and AI, and embedded cybersecurity focusing initially on the construction, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, utilities, warehousing and sports venue sectors.

Liberty Global, the joint owner of VMO2 alongside Telefonica is also exploring opportunities for these solutions in other geographic markets outside of the UK.

The collaboration will scale up in the coming months as joint customer implementations begin to be deployed, VMO2 said in a release.

In the summer of 2022, VMO2 Business helped activate the UK’s first 5G-connected hospital with South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust to support mission-critical hospital activity.

