O2 Telefónica and Nokia roll out 5G SA on AWS

The rollout provides O2 Telefonica with ultra-low latency to deliver advanced 5G services like extended reality and network slicing which require instant availability and greater bandwidth capacity.

Nokia’s secure and cloud-native 5G score architecture, including packet core strengthens O2 Telefónica’s network with more flexible scaling, reliability and near zero-touch automation for moving and managing workloads, the operator said.

Fabio Cerone, general manager, telecom EMEA at AWS said: “We’re thrilled to be selected for the 5G Cloud Core network deployment of O2 Telefónica and to realize their vision of the network of the future. By using Nokia 5G Core network on AWS, O2 Telefónica is redefining its operating model through full automation and elasticity at scale.

“It will bring O2 Telefónica the ability to dynamically scale and allocate 5G network capabilities to meet customer needs, as well as the needs of the new applications that will run on top of the new core.”

The deployment underscores Nokia’s multi-cloud ability to migrate existing communication service providers (CSPs) to a range of cloud platform options including public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud; using their choice of cloud platforms and making it easy for CSPs to deploy applications and services on any infrastructure.

Mallik Rao, chief technology and information officer at O2 Telefónica said: "We are building our network of the future. With the launch of the new, cloud-based 5G core network, we are doing pioneering work in Europe and we are taking a major step in our transformation process.

“With the new 5G cloud core, we are moving away from traditional architectures and instead focusing on modern, high-performance, and efficient network technologies. In doing so, we are relying on the quality and global expertise of Nokia and AWS. We offer our customers an excellent 5G experience and new digital applications."

Nokia’s 5G trial

Elsewhere Nokia has announced the completion of a trial with Vodafone, leveraging its anyRAN approach in collaboration with partners Arm and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

The live demonstration, held at Nokia’s Open RAN Innovation Centre in Dallas, Texas, showcased the completion of an end-to-end Layer 3 (L3) data call.

Francisco Martin, head of Open RAN at Vodafone said: “Vodafone is dedicated to supporting the development and adoption of Open RAN platforms by fostering a diverse ecosystem of silicon solutions.

“The approach offers numerous benefits, including increased choice, enhanced energy efficiency, higher network capacity, and improved performance in wireless networks. We are excited to collaborate with Nokia, Arm, and HPE in this live demonstration, and the initial results have been promising, paving the way for future commercialisation.”

To achieve the milestone, the test platform used leading technologies including Ampere Arm-based general-purpose processors, the HPE ProLiant RL300 server, Nokia’s L1 accelerator and Nokia’s RAN software.

During the demonstration, the data calls were successfully conducted using commercial user devices. The trial shows that the introduction of Arm Neoverse-based processors on HPE servers within the Nokia anyRAN approach will provide operators, including Vodafone, with enhanced supplier diversity and efficiency advantages of the latest silicon technology.