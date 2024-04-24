Colt expands high bandwidth IP transit offering

New 400 Gbps IP Transit ports will be deployed across the iconic FLAP route, connecting Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris.

The expansion builds upon investment in 400G IP ports in Marseille, Oslo, Prague, Sofia, Stockholm and Zurich.

“Today’s internet economy is worth trillions of dollars and needs a powerful and reliable digital internet infrastructure to underpin it,” said Peter Coppens, VP infrastructure and connectivity solutions at Colt.

Following its acquisition of Lumen EMEA in November 2023, Colt owns the EMEA section of the largest Internet backbone in the world, AS3356.

“As such, this infrastructure plays a vital role in our customers’ growth strategies as they automate and digitalise more and more services and look to new markets to drive revenue. By expanding and investing in our internet backbone, we’re helping to give our customers the best chance of success,” Coppens added.

Colt still co-manages AS3356 with Lumen, with the two firms engaging in a long-term partnership to maintain and operate the IP network following the acquisition.