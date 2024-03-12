Musk to open-source xAI amid tension with OpenAI

The move comes amid mounting tensions between Musk and OpenAI, with the former pushing forward a lawsuit against the AI leader.

In a post, published yesterday, Musk made the announcement and responded to a user saying “OpenAI should do the same” with a tweet that said: “OpenAI is a lie”.

Musk’s decision is in line with his request to advance open-source AGI for the “benefit of humanity” – something he says OpenAI has not been doing.

xAI’s chatbot, Grok can access real-time information via Musk’s social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

In order to access the chatbot, users will have to make a verified X account, which costs $16 per month.

When the development of Grok was first announced, Musk said that it would be less politically biased than ChatGPT and other AI models.

Musk has also criticised Google’s Gemini AI image generator after a series of images went viral showing historically inaccurate and misleading content, calling it “woke”.