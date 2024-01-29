inwi and Medusa to connect Morocco and Europe

Under the terms of the agreement, the two will focus on the supply and operation of dedicated fibre optic links on the new Medusa subsea cable.

Spanning over 8,000km in length, Medusa runs from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, creating a new route from Asia to the Atlantic.

Connecting Morocco to Southern Europe, in Nador and Marseille, the cable meets need for increased capacity driven by the ongoing growth in fixed and internet traffic. It provides diverse and secure connectivity paths for inwi's customers.

This partnership with Medusa Submarine Cable System reinforces inwi's commitment to providing innovative and secure solutions to meet the diverse needs of its customers, while contributing to the development of the Moroccan digital ecosystem.

In addition, through this investment, inwi participates in the implementation of the national strategy for digital transformation and sovereignty, aiming to position Morocco as a major technological hub in Africa.