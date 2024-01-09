Involta names Brett Lindsey as CEO

The appointment, Involta says, poises Involta to strengthen its position as an enterprise colocation, cloud services and connectivity leader with Lindsey’s strong experience leading private-equity sponsored digital infrastructure companies through high growth transformation.

“Brett envisions Involta's future clearly and has a track record of execution, making him the ideal choice to lead the company,” stated Ed Vilandrie, board of directors executive chairman of Involta and operating executive for Carlyle’s Infrastructure Group.

“His addition is a strategic move for Involta and aligns with Carlyle's commitment to invest in Involta’s enterprise infrastructure footprint. We believe there is potential for rapid acceleration of Involta’s growth in the digital infrastructure landscape.”

Lindsey joins Involta after serving as the CEO of Everstream for eight years. He propelled Everstream’s growth from a Cleveland-only fibre network to a leading provider with a 10-state presence serving both enterprise and hyperscale clients.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Involta through a transformational growth stage,” stated Brett Lindsey, CEO of Involta.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Involta’s team and clients as a connectivity partner for nearly a decade – now including enterprise colocation and cloud services in the portfolio provides Involta an opportunity to expand and build on my strong industry relationships.”

Lindsey will focus on the strategic expansion of Involta’s data centre, cloud and connectivity infrastructure services, specifically large enterprise clients in the technology, manufacturing, healthcare and financial service industries.

Involta presently owns and operates data centre, cloud and connectivity infrastructure in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Minnesota, Idaho and Arizona.

The firm recently announced a 20MW enterprise colocation campus in Green Bay, Wisconsin, an expansion of its Tucson, Arizona data centre and the launch of two internet exchanges in Boise, Idaho and Tucson, Arizona.