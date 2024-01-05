EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure completes $1.9bn financing for data centre campus in Phoenix

This transaction creates a framework for several planned financings across the EdgeCore portfolio and was created in conjunction with its owner, Partners Group.

At full build-out, EdgeCore's LEED-designed, water-neutral campus in Mesa will be capable of supporting a minimum of 450MW of critical load and will be engineered to meet current and future customer requirements across 3.1+ million square feet of space.

The campus currently has one operational data centre and two additional data centres under construction totalling 206MW of IT load capacity.

"The development of scalable data centre campuses designed to support the density requirements of hyperscalers is EdgeCore's sole focus, and one that we address with sustainable construction, operations and business practices in mind," said Julie Brewer, SVP of finance at EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure.

"To this end, our Phoenix data centre campus in Mesa, AZ is being developed using debt financing from this Green Loan."

EdgeCore's campus in Mesa uses an air-cooled design with an ultra-efficient closed-loop chilled water system, allowing the company to achieve a benchmark water usage effectiveness rating of nearly zero and a power usage effectiveness rating below the industry average of approximately 1.50.

As a result of these energy efficiency and sustainable water management features, financing for the project was structured as a Green Loan in line with the latest Green Loan Principles as published by the Loan Market Association, Asia Pacific Loan Market Association and the Loan Syndications & Trading Association and with ING Capital LLC as the sole Green Loan Structuring Agent.

"The construction financing for the Mesa campus is an important milestone for EdgeCore," said Fentress Boyse, member of management, private infrastructure Americas at Partners Group.

"This represents the first of many financings EdgeCore will pursue to support its ambitious capital plans and customers' needs. The broad participation and strong demand from the banking partners associated with this financing is a validation of EdgeCore's differentiated approach and bright future. This financing also represents the largest Green Loan by a Partners Group portfolio company to date."

EdgeCore's $1.9 billion debt financing is comprised of a limited-recourse senior secured term loan, a revolving senior secured letter of credit facility, and an accordion feature that will fund future development.