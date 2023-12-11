Nokia, BT Group driving new 5G monetisation opportunities through telco APIs

BT will leverage Nokia’s network as code platform with developer portal and its own cloud-native network to unlock the new opportunities.

Nokia said its platform helps operators like BT monetise their 5G network assets beyond pure connectivity by providing application developers with tools such as Software Development Kits (SDK) and open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

This gives developers access to deep network functionality and data that enables them to build new use cases for their customers.

“5G-era networks are fundamentally software-based and rich in capabilities such as improving network quality on demand,” said Reza Rahnama, Managing Director, Mobile Networks at BT Group.

Reza said the new technology unlocked possibilities that were not possible a years ago and that BT would use the Nokia platform to tap into capabilities that it has been aggressively building into its 5G network.

Through their agreement, Nokia and BT will make these tools available to developers so they can utilise BT Group’s network features, write new use cases, and create new value for EE customers, the UK mobile network operated by BT.

The platform was launched in September following Nokia’s collaboration with developers and operators. It is based on a revenue share model between developers, operators, and Nokia as the platform provider.

In September announced a similar agreement with US operator DISH Wireless.

“Through its strong API Developer portal work, BT Group has been an important driver of helping the industry understand the multiple benefits of opening telecom networks to application developers,” said Shkumbin Hamiti, head of the network monetisation platform at Nokia.

“This agreement will enhance our joint work with developers and create new opportunities for extracting value from BT Group’s network assets,” Hamiti said.