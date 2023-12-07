Sky combines mobile and broadband businesses into one team

Pine, who started out with Sky in 2007, will be responsible for leading the business’ connectivity strategy.

Sky is one of the UK’s leading broadband and mobile providers, with 5.7 million broadband subscribers and 3 million mobile customers. Sky Mobile operates as an MVNO and has a wholesale agreement with VM02.

The move to consolidate the teams highlights a growing trend in the consolidation of internet and mobile services in the UK, with VM02 and BT/EE taking a large chunk of market share.

Pine’s new role will cover all consumer touch points, including commercial and P+L management, propositions, marketing, and product delivery across broadband and mobile.

“The connectivity market is at a critical juncture, with the roll out and take up of both full fibre and 5G,” Pine said.

“In tandem, people are consuming more bandwidth and data than ever before, which means delivering best-in-class technology and a seamless connectivity experience is crucial. This, combined with outstanding customer experience, is what we do best at Sky, and I’m excited to be bringing two fantastic teams together to enable this to happen at an even greater scale.”

Sophie Ahmad, chief consumer officer at Sky, thanked Pine and her colleague Paul Sweeney, the managing director of Sky Mobile, for their leadership over the two businesses. Ahmad said the two businesses have thrived, with Sky Mobile, the fastest growing mobile provider in the UK and Sky Broadband being one of the largest broadband brands.

“The newly combined teams reflect Sky’s focus on connectivity, which is integral to delivering the UK’s connected future both in and out the home. Amber’s broad range of experience means she’s perfectly placed to lead the newly combined team,” Ahmad said.