Kao Data’s second 10MW Harlow data centre now live

The new 10MW NVIDIA DGX Read data centre marks a key step forward in the continued expansion of Kao Data’s infrastructure platform.

The data centre, Kao Data says, underpins its Harlow campus as one of the UK’s preeminent locations for advanced computing.

“Today marks a significant step forward in Kao Data’s journey, and it’s rewarding to see our vision for the Harlow campus further evolving,” said David Bloom, chairman at Kao Data.

“As the data centre industry reaches a major inflection point, it’s vital that UK government ambitions to become a world-leader in AI and research are matched by world-class infrastructure, capable of supporting advanced workloads.

Through the continued development of our high performance data centre portfolio and our ethos for technical excellence, we believe that Kao Data will continue to play an integral role in the future of UK compute.”

Following significant growth across its customer portfolio, which includes organisations working within AI, financial services, cloud and life sciences – the company’s second data centre provides 3,400m squared of technical space to its data centre portfolio.

“Driven by AI, rack and power densities are increasing at an unprecedented rate, so it’s critical that the data centres of the future can accommodate the latest breakthroughs in GPU-powered computing and are ready to embrace the benefits of liquid cooling,” said Paul Finch, chief technology officer at Kao Data.

“By pushing the boundaries of our original design envelope, and embracing a culture of continuous innovation, KLON-02 sets a new standard for industrial-scale data centres, and one which will directly help our customers reduce the environmental impact of their workloads.”