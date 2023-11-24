Telespazio connects to Sparkle's Sicily Hub in Palermo via fibre-optic ring

The Scanzano Space Centre provides hosting and housing services for large international satellite operators using low earth (LEO), medium earth (MEO) and geostationary (GEO) orbit constellations. These services require resilient and stable connections with a high level of performance.

“With access to Sparkle's Sicily Hub, the Scanzano Space Centre consolidates and expands its capacity to connect to the global network, enabling Telespazio to offer its customers connectivity services with increasing speeds and high reliability,” said Alessandra Farese, SVP of satellite systems and operations at Telespazio.

“This is essential to promote the Scanzano centre as a Mediterranean satellite hub, enhancing its geographical position.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the Scanzano Space Centre will be connected via its own fibre-optic ring to Sparkle's Sicily Hub in Palermo - a carrier neutral data centre - with the opportunity to offer its customers high-speed and reliable global connections.

“We are very pleased with this agreement with Telespazio, a company of international relevance with which we share the mission of offering global services,” said Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

“This agreement is a new confirmation of how, also thanks to BlueMed, the Sicily Hub in Palermo is strengthening its success as a strategic asset for the digitalisation of the country and a key hub for data traffic in the Mediterranean.”

In addition, with the launch of Sparkle's new BlueMed subsea cable which connects Italy with France, Greece and several countries bordering the Mediterranean to Aqaba in Jordan, the Scanzano Space Centre will have access to connections of 100 or 400Gbps to Europe, Asia and the Middle East.