nLighten expands European footprint with Amsterdam data centre acquisition

Through this acquisition nLighten has advanced its European expansion plans and is closer to its goal of ‘building and operating the leading-edge data centre platform in Europe’.

"We continue to work full steam ahead towards building the leading-edge data centre platform in Europe," said Harro Beusker, co-founder and CEO of nLighten.

"After Germany, France and UK, we are now expanding to the Netherlands and covering another important and attractive business location."

Gyro's carrier-neutral data centre uses 100% renewable energy and proactively manages its energy consumption, in line with nLighten´s mission to deliver services in a more sustainable and responsible way.

Gyro is an area that boasts excellent connectivity, security and availability offering a personal approach and 24/7 on-site IT staff.

The company plans on updating Gyro bringing it up state-of-the-art standards, with structural measures in accordance with Tier III requirements as well as the modernisation of its cooling system in the near future.

The Netherlands is home to one of the largest data centre markets in Europe, benefitting from stable power supply, good infrastructure and strategic location.

Specifically, Amsterdam is one of the key European Internet hubs and a prime location for the international data centre industry, alongside London, Paris and Frankfurt.

In related news, September saw nLighten acquire UK edge platform Proximity Data centres.

Proximity Data Centres operates ten carrier neutral data centres in the UK, which grows nLighten’s portfolio of European data centres to reach 26, with 53 megawatts of potential capacity and 130 employees.