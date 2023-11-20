Alliance Networks to boost connectivity in the Gulf region

The company has signed partnership agreements with multiple regional and global digital infrastructure, submarine and terrestrial cable systems and technology partners including the GCCIA, Gulf Bridge International (GBI), Amsterdam IX (AMS-IX) and regional telecom and infrastructure service providers.

As part of the initial phase, Alliance Networks will leverage GCCIA’s terrestrial fibre optic system which enables connectivity to all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, encompassing Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Kuwait.

The move will allow Alliance to deliver high bandwidth and capacity to its customers.

The terrestrial fibre optic system will integrate with submarine and other terrestrial cable systems, resulting in a fully redundant network infrastructure.

"Alliance Networks is committed to introducing new and innovative services that will significantly enhance regional digital infrastructure capabilities, fostering the growth of businesses and creating opportunities for new ventures in the region," said Adel Al Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks.

Alliance will also manage a 1,400km terrestrial fibre cable, which will be interconnected with other regional subsea cables, providing access to onward connectivity to Europe and Asia, as well as major regional landing stations.

On its launch, the company’s services will be built over the Optical Transport Network, offering enhanced network performance.

The GCC Fiber Network spans the GCC countries, providing secure connectivity in the region, independent of the operations of the GCC power grid.