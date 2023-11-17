BAI Communications appoints Steve Webber as Chief Financial Officer

Webber is the newest member of the BAI executive leadership team and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Peter Lambourne.

Webber has over 25 years of international finance and strategic business development expertise.

BAI said he had a successful track record spearheading strategic transformation, driving growth, and improving profitability.

Webber has held various senior roles in telecommunications and technology, including Divisional CFO at Vodafone New Zealand (now One NZ), prior to leading the company’s consumer mobile business.

Preceding this, he was Head of Finance at Spark NZ and held several leadership positions with Hewlett Packard throughout Africa and the Middle East region.

“I am delighted to welcome Steve to BAI, his knowledge of the industry, combined with a growth mindset, global perspective, and familiarity across multiple business functions will be an asset to the company,” Lambourne said.

“As a transformational CFO, Steve will be instrumental in driving BAI’s strategy forward as we continue to be a partner to the Australian broadcasting industry, as well as expanding our telecommunications offering,” he continued.

Most recently, Webber was Group CFO at ProCare, a leading healthcare provider in New Zealand, where he remains on the board of CareHQ, New Zealand’s largest digital-first primary healthcare provider.

“I am excited to join BAI at this pivotal time in its evolution. The company has a strong reputation for working in close collaboration with customers across broadcasting, government, and telecommunications. As it continues its growth trajectory, it is uniquely positioned to transform connectivity through the delivery of public and private wireless and I look forward to working with Peter and the team as the company looks to create a digital future for Australia,” Webber said.