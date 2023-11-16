Orange launches satellite offer
Orange launches satellite offer

Saf Malik
November 16, 2023 11:40 AM
Enseigne d'une boutique Orange, quartier de l'Opéra à Paris

Orange has extended its range of superfast broadband connectivity solutions with the launch of its new “Orange Satellite with Nordnet offer”.

The offer is available to customers in mainland France and now includes satellite in its technology mix, alongside fibre, ADSL, 4G and 5G Home.

The new satellite offer is aimed at customers not eligible for fibre and those with ADSL speeds of less than 8Mbps.

It is marketed through Orange distribution channels and operated by Nordnet.

Jean-François Fallacher, executive vice president and CEO of Orange France: "The launch of Orange Satellite with Nordnet is another step towards the deployment of superfast broadband for everyone, everywhere in mainland France.

“Orange is proud to be able to offer all customers a superfast broadband access solution thanks to technology mix.

“Our range of connectivity offers now includes satellite, in addition to 4G and 5G Home, fibre and ADSL. This new offer responds to the needs of the French population, whatever their connectivity requirements, even in the most remote areas.”

This offer is part of the French government's Cohésion Numérique des Territoires (Digital Cohesion of Regions) programme and meets the government's objective of guaranteeing access to superfast broadband (greater than 30 Mbps) for all by 2025.

