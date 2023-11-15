Obituary: Data centre veteran, David C. Ruberg

Ruberg was named CEO of Interxion back in 2007 after serving five years as the company’s chairman, a position he held until 2020 when Interxion combined with Digital Realty and his role transitioned to CEO of the combined company's Europe, Middle East & Africa business.

At the time, Ruberg overseeing the combined company's effort to create a program to identify and develop high-value communities of interest across the combined company's platform. He was expected to transition out of the role as CEO of the EMEA business within a year of the transaction.

Prior to joining Interxion, Ruberg also served as CEO of Intermedia Communications and previously held senior position at a number of prominent technology companies, including Data General and AT&T as well as served on the boards of several businesses, including Adaptix and Broadview Networks.

He also held is a Master’s degree from the University of Michigan is in Computer and Communications Science.

Hailed as an industry pioneer and one of the foremost thought leaders in the digital infrastructure space, Ruberg is described by his peers as having an indelible mark on the industry.

Apostolos Kakkos, the former Chairman, CEO & Founder of Lamda Hellix Data Centers, took to Linkedin to share a tribute to Ruberg, praising his “…business acumen, his deep knowledge of the sector and both his high IQ and EQ”.

Josh Joshi, executive chairman of AtlasEdge and the former CFO at Interxion, called Ruberg as “one of the digital infrastructure industry titans” and reminiscing over their years working together.

No comment from Interxion, a Digital Realty company, at the time of publication.