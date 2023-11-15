Sparkle enters South African market with international network expansion

The new PoPs have been fully integrated with Sparkle’s Tier-1 global IP backbone Seabone as well as the Equiano subsea cable connecting South Africa to Nigeria and Portugal.

This new enhancement improves the global Internet and capacity solutions delivered by Sparkle across the continent and meets the huge data demand driven by new technologies, media platforms and cloud-based services that require consistent and reliable internet connectivity.

“Sparkle continues the expansion of its African network with targeted investments to support the continent's exceptional digital growth”, said Enrico Bagnasco (pictured), CEO of Sparkle.

“With these new openings, which add to the existing PoPs in North Africa, Nigeria, South Africa and Djibouti, we consolidate our positioning as a leading global Tier-1 backbone and one of the main providers for international connectivity in Africa.”

Through Sparkle’s PoPs in Cape Town and Johannesburg, network providers, ISPs, OTTs, content and application providers have access to reliable, low latency Internet connectivity and capacity services.

At the same time, customers can benefit from the full range of Sparkle’s IP portfolio including DDoS Protection service and Virtual NAP.

In related news, September saw Sparkle activate the terrestrial section of the BlueMed cable connecting Aqaba in Jordan to Sparkle’s Mediterranean backbone.

The announcement also includes direct service availability between Aqaba and Milan using BlueMed’s newly activated segments.

BlueMed is Sparkle's new cable that will connect Italy with France, Greece, and several countries along the Mediterranean Sea to Aqaba in Jordan. The cable is part of the Blue & Raman subsea cable systems built in partnership with Google and other operators, which will extend to Mumbai in India.