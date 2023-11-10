Nokia tests 5G SA with Orange using Sylva open source cloud

The aim of Project Sylva is to create a reference open-source cloud software framework, designed specifically to address telco and edge requirements and meet its unique technical challenges.

“Nokia’s fully cloud-native Core Network portfolio is designed to support the evolving telco cloud environment through open, flexible deployment options with greatly reduced integration and advanced automation capabilities,” said Fran Heeran, senior vice president & general manager of core networks, cloud and network services at Nokia.

“The successful completion of the interoperability tests of our 5G SA Core’s User Plane Function at Sylva Validation Center, hosted by Orange, underscores our commitment and the advances we are making.”

Sylva was launched at the end of 2022 as part of the Linux Foundation Europe, while these interoperability tests were carried out at the new Project Sylva Validation Center in France operated by Orange.

“This successful test made with Nokia constitutes an important step towards the adoption of Sylva as an industrial standard reference implementation for demanding telco workloads,” said Laurent Leboucher, group chief technology officer at Orange.

“More specifically, it addresses use cases (industrial campus, IoT, computer vision) where the traffic can be managed locally on a simple and open infrastructure and can still be controlled by the public network. Many more use cases will come soon.”

The test validation lays the foundation for a flexible cloud-native solution that enables large scale deployments of 5G SA Core Network functions. For 5G private wireless enterprise customers, Project Sylva aims to provide a seamless way to deploy Industry 4.0, IoT and B2B2X use cases at the edge.

“The validation program is intended to demonstrate that cloud-native workloads can deploy in a reference telco cloud stack, promoting standardisation to reduce fragmentation,” added Luis Velarde, head of cloud & infrastructure at Telefónica and leader of validation program at Sylva.

“The validation of Nokia UPF in the platform provided by Sylva is a milestone for the adoption of a cloud-native designed ecosystem.”