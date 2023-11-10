Cirion picks Ciena’s 800G tech for Bogota Metro DCI

Scaling up to 800Gbs, this upgrade increases Cirion’s network capacity and helps meet the growing needs of its local and multinational customers, including enterprises, government agencies and cloud service providers.

“At Cirion, our main goal is to lead Latin America’s digital transformation. With Ciena’s 800Gb/s technology at the core, we are able to give our customers the connectivity and high-bandwidth services they need to support the ever-changing demands of today’s digital economy,” said Alejandro Girardotti, senior director of product, innovation, and strategic alliances at Cirion Technologies.

Ciena’s optical technology helps Cirion meet its sustainability goals by adding more bandwidth at a lower cost-per-bit.

By offering high-capacity, resilient DCI connectivity, Cirion can also improve its service reliability and overall end-user experience.

Fernando Capella, regional manager for CALA South, Ciena added: “As Latin America continues to adopt digitally transformative applications, such as augmented reality and the Internet of Things, it is crucial to remain ahead of the end users' need for faster connectivity.

“With Waveserver 5, Cirion is better positioned to lead Colombia in this technological evolution, while keeping in line with its sustainability goals.”

Cirion is also using Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller and Liquid Spectrum advanced software applications for rapid planning, provisioning and assurance of network services across its optical infrastructure.