Samsung, Qualcomm oppose India’s push for live TV on phones

Both firms argue that the required hardware changes to make this happen will push up device costs by US$30, according to a report from Reuters.

Companies in India say that existing smartphones in the country are not equipped to work with ATSC, the platform needed to run the service.

In a joint letter to the Indian communication ministry, Samsung, Qualcomm, Nokia and Ericsson said adding the service could limit the battery capabilities of smartphones, and impact reception.

“We do not find any merit in progressing discussion on the adoption of this,” the letter said.

India’s policy proposal has faced backlash from several companies operating within India’s smartphone sector.

In recent months, those that have opposed the plan have also pushed back on India’s move to make phones compatible with a domestic navigation system and another proposal to mandate security testing.

Capacity will have more on this story as it develops.