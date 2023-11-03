Sandile Dube named MD of Equinix in South Africa
Appointments

Sandile Dube named MD of Equinix in South Africa

Natalie Bannerman
November 03, 2023 11:27 AM
Sandile Dube - Equinix (1).jpg

Equinix has appointed Sandile Dube as its managing director (MD) in South Africa.

In his new role, Dube will work with local businesses and multinational companies to establish a interconnection platform in Equinix’s new JN1 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Johannesburg.

Due for launch by mid-2024, the new IBX data centre will create connections for businesses across South Africa, connecting them to customers and partners within the global Equinix ecosystem.

“Equinix is committed to accelerating a digital Africa and expanding the global footprint to connect Europe and the world to the African continent. I’m proud to have joined such a significant global business as its Managing Director of South Africa,” said Dube.

“South Africa is an amazing country with a remarkable opportunity to accelerate its digital ambitions creating global investment and international trade. It is my strong belief that by partnering closely with customers, the team, as well as the wider South African community, together we can be a force for good making a meaningful impact on society and our economy.

As part of his remit, Dube will lead Equinix's wider expansion into the South African market. He will work with global customers and engage with South African businesses supporting their goals of accelerating growth, accessing the global ecosystem, fostering innovation, and using the substantial growth and connectivity opportunities on the African continent.

"I’m delighted to welcome Sandile to the Equinix team to lead and develop our operations in South Africa, supporting local business and multinational companies with their expansions into Africa and across the globe with Platform Equinix,” added Judith Gardiner, vice president for growth and emerging markets at Equinix.

“This is another pivotal moment for Equinix as we continue the expansion of our footprint in Africa through establishing key data hubs, accelerating the development of digital technologies, supporting our customers, and contributing to the continent's huge growth potential with digital infrastructure."

Prior to his appointment, Dube served as managing director, South Africa at Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE).

NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
