Gaza plunged into another internet blackout

Paltel said in a post on X that its communications and internet services have been cut off in the Gaza strip.

In its latest statement, the operator said: “We regret to announce that there has been a complete interruption of all communications and internet services with the Gaza Strip, due to the international routes that were previously reconnected being cut off again.”

This is the second time in five days that services were cut in Gaza and the latest update comes after services were slowly being restored on Monday.

Internet-access advocacy group NetBlocks.org attributed both disruptions to “measures imposed by Israel”.

⚠️ Confirmed: Live metrics show that the #Gaza Strip is in the midst of a new internet blackout with high impact to the last remaining major operator, Paltel; the incident will be experienced as a total loss of telecommunications by most residents 📉 pic.twitter.com/uYAFEHLH7x — NetBlocks (@netblocks) November 1, 2023

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said communications blackouts make it more difficult for civilians to seek safety.

"Even the potentially life-saving act of calling an ambulance becomes impossible,” said Jessica Moussan, an ICRC spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the BBC has announced it is launching an emergency radio service for Gaza civilians.

In a statement, the BBC said: “It will provide listeners in Gaza with the latest information and developments as well as safety advice on where to access shelter, food and water supplies.”

The service will initially consist of one bulletin a day on medium wave broadcast at 1500 GMT from Friday.