Nokia unveils AI-powered Natural-Language Networks innovation

Using Natural-Language Network, networks will understand the intention of users and have the intelligence to act upon them autonomously.

“Operators won’t need to explore technical catalogues or complex API descriptions when they configure networks,” said Csaba Vulkan, network systems automation research leader, Nokia Bell Labs.

“Instead, a simple statement like ‘Optimise the network at X location for Y service’ will work. Those requests could be used to configure a wireless network in a factory for robot automation or optimise networks at a concert for a barrage of social media uploads.”

Natural-Language Networks will remove the complexity of managing networks, while delivering greater responsiveness to end users. Using AI, these networks enable service providers to deliver and maintain the best network configuration on demand.

In addition, the Natural-Language Network continuously learns from its actions, which in turn means it begins to anticipate service and application needs and self-adapts to them without any human intervention.

“Natural-Language Networks offer a sneak peek into one of the many capabilities of UNEXT,” added Azimeh Sefidcon, head of network systems and security research, Nokia Bell Labs.

“Reducing the complexity of network management fits squarely with UNEXT’s goal of extending the reach of networked systems by breaking down barriers that prevent those systems from interoperating.”

The Natural-Language Network forms part of Nokia Bell Labs’ new research initiative called UNEXT. UNEXT will make the process of securely integrating anything with the network a simple task by evolving the network itself into an operating system.