Eutelsat KONNECT enters service

Saf Malik
October 26, 2023 11:33 AM
Eva Berneke Eutelsat CEO.jpg

Eutelsat has announced that the Eutelsat KONNECT VHTS has entered service.

The satellite, which was built by Thales Alenia Space, will provide fixed, mobile and government connectivity across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Delivering 230 beams and with a Ka-band capacity of 500Gbps, the satellite is the largest geostationary satellite to date in Europe.

It embarks the most powerful on-board digital processor ever put in orbit, offering capacity allocation flexibility, optimal spectrum use and progressive ground network deployment.

Eutelsat Group CEO Eva Berneke said: “The entry into service of the state-of-the-art Eutelsat KONNECT VHTS is an important milestone for the Group, showcasing once again our leadership in innovation, and our commitment to bringing connectivity to the next level in Europe to help bridge the digital divide.

“With its ability to accommodate joint GEO-LEO services, specifically in zones where demand is highly concentrated, Eutelsat KONNECT VHTS represents a key asset in the Group’s offering going forward.

“Moreover, its substantial precommitments are a testament to the significant demand for satellite connectivity, even in developed markets.”

The satellite has seven times that of previous generation Eutelsat KONNECT and enters service with several customers.

This includes the likes of Orange via its Nordnet affiliate for French coverage, Telecom Italia Mobile over Italy and Thales Alenia Space which total around €450m.

