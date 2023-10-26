VNPT opens Vietnam's largest data centre

The facility has been built at the Hoa Lac High-Tech Park, and has a usable area of up to 23,000 sqm of floor space that can support up to 2000 racks.

VNPT currently owns 8 other data centres and is present in major provinces and cities across the country including Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Alongside its data centre portfolio VNPT owns Vietnamese MNO Vinaphone and a substantial domestic network. Leveraging this infrastructure has ensured that the IDC centre has achieved an average of 2 gbps/rack for domestic connections and 0.5 gbps/rack for international network connections.

VNPT said that the investment in data centres demonstrated its support for the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications’ digital infrastructure vision and allowed Vietnamese data to be stored in Vietnam.

A data localisation rule passed in 2022 has seen an increased focus on domestic data centre investment in Vietnam.

Vietnam has set targets for 100% of government agencies and 70% of businesses to use cloud computing in the country by 2025.

“It is expected that in the coming time, VNPT Group will continue to seek opportunities to co-operate with partners and investors to build new regional and world-class data centres,” the company said.

IDC Hao Lac has been built using equipment provided by technology providers including Cumin, Hitachi and Siemens and has been Uptime Tier III certified for design, construction and installation.

VNPT said it expects to be certified in operations soon.

The data centre is equipped with N+1 backup to ensure safe and continuous operation while maintenance and repairs are taking place.

A security monitoring system has also been installed, with six layers of security from the outside of the facility to the main data hall.

According to US market research and consulting company Arizton, there were 27 data centres in Vietnam excluding the new VNPT facility, and this number is set to soar in the coming years.

The size of the market is expected to nearly double to US$1.04 billion by 2028, from US$561 million in 2022, a compound annual growth rate of nearly 10.8% over that period.