Lambda and Vast Data to accelerate AI training across public and private cloud

Using Nvidia technology, VAST and Lambda will enable the world's first hybrid cloud experience dedicated to AI and deep learning workloads.

Together, Lambda and VAST are building an Nvidia graphics processing unit (GPU) powered accelerated computing platform for generative AI across public and private clouds.

The news comes after AI cloud specialist CoreWeave announced a partnership with Vast Data last month.

The Vast Data platform will be used by Lambda to power its on-demand GPU cloud, which provides fast, optimised GPU deployments for large language model training and interfaces.

Lambda customers will also have access to the VAST DataSpace, a global namespace to store, retrieve, and process data with high performance across hybrid cloud deployments.

“Lambda is committed to partnering with the most innovative AI infrastructure companies in the market to engineer the fastest, most efficient, and most highly optimised GPU-based deep learning solutions available,” said Mitesh Agrawal, head of cloud and COO at Lambda.

“The Vast Data Platform enables Lambda customers with private cloud deployments to burst swiftly into Lambda’s public cloud as workloads demand. Going forward, we plan to integrate all of the features of VAST’s Data Platform to help our customers get the most value from their GPU cloud investments and from their data,” Argwal continued.

Renen Hallak, CEO and founder of Vast Data said the two companies were united in their shared vision to deliver the most innovative, performant and scalable infrastructure, purpose built for AI and deep-learning.

“. “We could not be happier to partner with a company like Lambda, who are at the forefront of AI public and private cloud architecture. Together, we look forward to providing organisations with cloud solutions and services that are engineered for AI workloads, offering faster LLM training, more efficient data management, and enabling global collaboration to help customers solve some of the world’s most pressing problems,” Hallak said.