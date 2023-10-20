Vincent English is named CEO of PacketFabric

English most recently served as chief executive officer and executive director of Megaport where he was instrumental to growing the company's business. During his tenure he oversaw the execution of a successful initial public offering to global expansion and the delivery of transformative products and services.

"I am thrilled to join PacketFabric at such a crucial point in the company's growth. Data consumption has continued to accelerate and has proven one of the fundamental constants in our industry. PacketFabric was built from the ground-up as a massive, cloud-scale network,” said English.

“With the ongoing growth of cloud services along with emerging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications, this trend is accelerating. The PacketFabric platform has proven to be a crucial enabler for today's cloud consumption model. I am excited to support PacketFabric's go to market transformation to capture more of the cloud opportunity and deliver new services that will support our customers, partners, and enable the continued growth of intelligent IT architectures."

While at Megaport, held multiple executive roles at including chief financial officer, chief operating officer and most recently chief executive officer.

Prior to this, he served as chief financial officer at Digicel Group as well as multiple financial operations roles at Alcoa and Gillette.

"Vincent is an industry giant, and we are excited for him to build on the tremendous foundation that was established by Dave Ward who led the company to this point as its CEO,” added Karl Meyer, partner at Digital Alpha.

“We believe that Vincent's executive leadership experience will help to guide PacketFabric in this next stage of growth, as PacketFabric continues to transform the Network as a Service industry."

PacketFabric's Network as a Service platform enables enterprises to connect to services and locations that power their businesses at cloud-scale and in real time.

It is designed to be a 100G capable network for the company's portfolio of services with high availability. The company also has a growing portfolio of 400G connections to meet the needs of customers with demanding enterprise workloads.