FiberConnect and Tejas Networks deploy end-to-end optical network in Italy

The company is the sole supplier of optical networking and broadband access products for FibreConnect’s nationwide fibre-to-the-premise rollout, ranging from DWDM, PTN and OTN for core to xPON and Ethernet for access.

“FibreConnect is thrilled to partner with Tejas Networks on this transformative network rollout that seeks to bridge the digital divide for small and medium businesses in Italy and extend the benefits of high-speed connectivity to unserved businesses and industries across the country through its ISP partners,” said Renzo Ravaglia, executive chairman and CEO of FibreConnect.

“Tejas Networks' innovative solutions such as their business-grade Type-C protection switching on ONTs, 2.5G GPON ONTs, converged “swiss-knife” architecture for multiservice access, and novel interplay of PTN and OTN technologies in the backbone are enabling us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers in a cost-effective manner."

FibreConnect targets industrial areas in Italy which currently lack broadband infrastructure to support the government’s ‘Transition 4.0’ plan to promote the digital transformation of its manufacturing sector.

As a part of this contract, Tejas Networks has deployed its full-range of products including its TJ1400UCB, integrating GPON/XGS-PON, Fixed LTE and PTN technologies for access and aggregation, multi-terabit TJ1600 OTN/DWDM systems for Metro and Backbone, and feature-rich TJ2100 series of ONTs for business and industrial premises.

“By building a single vendor network based on Tejas products, FibreConnect is able to leverage the true strengths and benefits of our innovative portfolio to develop advanced applications and create differentiated services for its customers,” said Indranil Sen, chief revenue officer (UK and EU) of Tejas Networks.

“FibreConnect's unique business model, combined with our expertise in building programmable, next-generation networks, could prove to be a potential game changer for the Italian telecommunications industry and can be replicated in other parts of Europe as well.”

In addition, the network is being managed using TejNMS, the company’s universal, multi-technology network management system coupled with an advanced service orchestration solution.