Colt and Eurofiber partner to expand footprint

The partnership will add new Colt Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs) in Bordeaux, Lille and Toulouse as well as expanding Colt’s metro network in the Netherlands and Belgium to support businesses locally and globally.

The partnership also leverages commercial and operational collaboration, Colt said in a release.

“We are delighted to partner with Eurofiber, a leading provider of digital infrastructure with very strong local presence in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Germany," said Keri Gilder, CEO of Colt Technology Services.

"This partnership aligns with our ongoing commitment to enabling digital transformation and transforming the way the world works through the power of connectivity.

“Our partnership with Eurofiber in France significantly boosts our ability to deliver exceptional connections through our intelligent Colt IQ Network, providing enterprises with the best network services for the best customer outcomes.

Colt’s Hybrid On Net allows businesses to experience the advantages of a dedicated fibre-optic connection without “the burdensome expenses and complexities associated with constructing their network infrastructure”.

The solution enables Colt to expand its fibre network, operating the passive dark fibre of carefully chosen metro suppliers.

As a result, enterprises can access dependable, high-performance and secure network services across various locations through the dense Eurofiber network.

The partnership formalises and expands the relationship between the two companies, which began in 2010.