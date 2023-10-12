Sparkle inks deal with Kush Investments for virtual fibres on Equiano subsea cable

“This second infrastructure investment aims at completing the digital coverage of the Sub-Saharan region of the continent from east to west,” said Mohammed Yusef, CIO of Kush Investments.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Sparkle on these initiatives and look forward to implementing new projects to drive the continued growth of the digital ecosystem in the years to come.”

By acquiring virtual fibre on Equiano, which connects South Africa, Nigeria, and Portugal,Kush Investments strengthens its ICT infrastructure portfolio and enables the development of new business opportunities and projects in the telecoms sector in West Africa.

“We are delighted with this new agreement with Kush Investments, which confirms our shared vision on the importance of accelerating the development of international telecommunication infrastructures to support the impressive digital growth of Africa,” said Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

“We are also proud to see how our recent acquisition on Equiano is already proving to be key to implementing our vision on the evolution of the telecom sector in the continent.”

This agreement follows the one reached last June for a virtual fibre on the upcoming Blue & Raman subsea cable systems between Djibouti and Europe, which will also bolster digitalisation in East Africa.

in related news, last month sparkle activated the terrestrial section of the BlueMed cable connecting Aqaba in Jordan to its Mediterranean backbone.

The announcement also included direct service availability between Aqaba and Milan using BlueMed’s newly activated segments.