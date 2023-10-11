BT, Google Cloud team on cybersecurity

BT will leverage Google Cloud technology to reinforce its cybersecurity platforms, allowing its customers to identify and combat cyberattacks with increased vigilance and speed.

As part of the partnership, BT will become an official delivery partner of Google Chronicle and its Autonomic Security Operations Framework (ASO). The ASO is a suite of cloud-native tools that allow for the pro-active management of cyber threats.

BT customers across 180 countries will benefit from the implementation of ASO, including petabyte scale threat detection, data warehousing through BigQuery and teal time analytics from Google Cloud’s Looker.

The two companies also announced in a joint statement that the partnership would target “a range of joint innovation opportunities”.

"Combining Google Chronicle's capabilities with BT's view of global networks and experience of providing managed security services is a really exciting prospect,” said Tris Morgan, managing director for partnerships and channels at Google Cloud Security.

“The ASO solution will help our customers to rapidly identify risks and automatically enhance their cyber defences—providing the speed that's essential to combating cyber-attacks.

“It represents the first step in our partnership with Google Cloud on cybersecurity, with both companies committed to providing new innovations and solutions that help organisations stay ahead of an increasingly threatening cyber threat landscape.”

The partnership builds upon the existing relationship that sees BT house its data in Google Cloud to support its analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions.

BT and Google Cloud will also seek to incorporate solutions from Mandiant, a market leader in threat intelligence solutions acquired by Google in 2022 as an additional aspect of the partnership.