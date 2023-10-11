Ericsson shakes up executive team

Both Houghton and Tamsons will report directly to Börje Ekholm, president and CEO of Ericsson.

In their former roles, Houghton served as senior vice president and head of market area North East Asia, while Tamsons is currently senior vice president, business area technologies & new businesses.

Houghton has been with Ericsson for 35 years and in his new role will focus on cross group initiatives, including ongoing cost efficiency initiatives.

Ericsson said that Tamsons brings a strong track-record in developing and growing new businesses to her new role, and will focus on growing enterprise wireless solutions but also to increase the pace towards breakeven.

“The Chief Operating Officer’s objective will be to strengthen and oversee the operational execution across the group and to enhance alignment and co-ordination across operational areas. This will enable me to fully focus on the key strategic priorities of our business. I’m happy that Chris with his extensive international experience has accepted to take on this new role within Ericsson,” Ekholm said.

Ekholm also said that Tamsons’ former department was responsible for creating and scaling strategic growth businesses and that he was looking forward to her continuing the success she has had under the enterprise wireless solutions business.

The appointments of Houghton and Tamsons are effective as of November 1, 2023. As of then, Business Area Technologies & New Businesses, will report to the COO.

Tamson’s replaces George Mulhern as senior vice president, business area technologies & new businesses. Mulhern will move into an advisory role to the business unit before retiring next year.

Ericsson also announced that Nunzio Mirtillo, senior vice president and head of market area South East Asia, Oceania & India, will retire from Ericsson during 2024.

Recruitment processes to appoint successors Houghton and Mr. Mirtillo, have been initiated. Houghton will remain in the role until the process has been concluded.