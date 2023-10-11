DIDWW expands European voice traffic flow with new Amsterdam PoP

This new PoP will deliver robust performance, efficiently handling customer voice traffic and ensuring enhanced connectivity.

"In view of the European market’s growing demands, we are excited to introduce another point of presence to our customers,” said Marius Martinkus, technical operations manager at DIDWW.

“With the new Amsterdam PoP, we seek to reinforce our network, reduce latency, and ensure consistent voice communications for the region and beyond."

The Amsterdam PoP facilitates optimal routing capabilities. Businesses across the region will benefit from improved network performance for seamless and high-quality voice services.

With the integration of the Amsterdam PoP, DIDWW continues to expand its lineup of mega PoPs globally, which include cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Singapore, Frankfurt and Hong Kong.

In related news, September saw the company expanded its number portability coverage to include a total of 39 countries.

This service allows customers to conveniently switch their phone numbers from one telephone network service provider to an alternative carrier.

In order to provide customers with instant access to innovative VoIP services worldwide, DIDWW now offers businesses and telecom operators the ability to port their numbers in South Africa, Chile and Estonia.

“We are dedicated to constantly expanding our porting coverage in accordance with the needs of our customers, while building innovative tools to aid in migrating their business communications to VoIP in a matter of hours,” said Joana Kaspariene, porting department manager at DIDWW, at the time.

DIDWW has been working on building a diverse suite of Voice and SMS services, complemented by APIs, all aiming to provide a reliable VoIP solution as an alternative to the traditional PSTN systems.