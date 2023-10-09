Petronas launches Malaysia’s first 5G private network for enterprise use

The achievement means Petronas is the first entity in Malaysia to launch a private network that uses 5G technology for enterprise use.

Petronas said it was supported by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Department of Communications and Digital (KKD) on the project, which was commemorated at an event in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia has taken a unique approach to building 5G networks, opting initially for a single wholesale model, rather than allowing mobile operators to build their own individual networks.

With coverage in populated areas approaching 70.2% against an 80% target by the start of 2024, MCMC is working with mobile service providers to help them deploy standalone networks and develop more use cases for industries across Malaysia.

The government agencies said the launch of the network aligned well with Malaysia’s Ekonomi Madani plan to elevate Malaysia’s economy. Specifically, it plays into the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030, which seeks to push Malaysian industry up the value chain. A key component of the plan is investing in new technology and creating a “digitally vibrant nation”.

“I applaud PETRONAS for their foresight and commitment to Malaysia's progress. On this note, I want to commend KKD Minister Fahmi Fadzil, for his unwavering commitment and focus on steering the country's 5G efforts,” Fadillah Yusof, Malaysia’s deputy prime minister said.

““Our strategic adoption of 5G technology sets us ahead in the energy industry. By combining 5G with internet of things AI and automation, we're putting Petronas as among the leaders in the global technological race,” Yusof added.